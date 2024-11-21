Around 14,000 residents of Astana live in unsafe housing

“The city has too many dilapidated dwellings, including those in dangerous condition. By 2028-2029, we need to demolish all dilapidated dwellings in the city and provide a new housing to almost 14,000 people. Previously, we demolished approximately 250 residential properties and provided the same number of apartments. This year, we are ready to increase the number of new apartments to 700. Since 2025, we plan to provide 1,000 apartments. In general, we must demolish all registered unsafe dwellings by 2028,” Zhenis Kassymbek said adding that these are only those houses that local authorities have checked and identified as unsafe. In fact, the city has much more unsafe housing.

Apart from dilapidated housing, the city has other non-residential buildings subject to demolition.

"There are also non-residential facilities, such as garages and dachas, located even in the city’s center, like those along the Momyshuly Avenue and behind the Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall," Zhenis Kassymbek noted.

In his words, often, the projects which have already been approved and invested are not launched because some owners of dilapidated buildings do not agree on the amount of compensation. "This poses a certain problem,” he added.