Pashinyan shares video from Astana set to Kazakh music

Today, the Armenian Prime Minister is expected to hold a number of meetings in Astana to discuss the current issues of the bilateral cooperation.

Nikol Pashinynan arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on November 20.

Kazakhstan and Armenia established diplomatic relations on August 27, 1992.

During this period, the parties signed about 40 documents, including the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation inked in 1999. Over three decades, the political dialogue evolved from exchanges of protocol visits to a stable institutional system of interaction. According to experts, until the last two years, contacts developed mainly within multilateral platforms - the CSTO, the EAEU, and the CIS.

A consistent series of reciprocal visits in 2023–2025 has significantly intensified the political dialogue. In just the past two years, more than ten meetings have been held at the level of presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and parliament speakers.