Armenian parliament adopts EU bill at second reading

18:43, 26 March 2025

The Armenian parliament adopted on Wednesday the bill on EU integration at second and final reading, Armenpress reports. 

Armenia
Photo credit: Armenpress

It was adopted with 64 votes in favor and 7 against.

The bill’s preamble was amended between the first and second readings. The bill was initiated by several civic organizations through a petition which garnered enough votes to be considered as a bill. It calls on the Armenian government to launch the process of EU accession.

The opposition Hayastan faction did not participate in the voting, while the other opposition faction, Pativ Unem, voted against.

Earlier it was reported that the Armenian parliament had adopted the bill on EU accession at first reading. 

