Armenian PM Pashinyan says Kazakhstan among key countries taking interest in TRIPP route

A new route for international communication is opening, and Kazakhstan is one of the major players in the international transport sector, particularly in terms of the flow of goods to and from China, Pashinyan said at a press briefing on April 9, when asked about the Kazakh Foreign Minister's visit to Armenia.

“Our Kazakh partners, with whom we also discussed this issue during my visit, are trying to gain a more concrete understanding of the transport opportunities that are opening up and how this will affect them," he added.

Kazakhstan is not the only country interested in this topic; many countries are. The process is public, and we do not intend to hide it from our partners. Naturally, we should invite Kazakhstan to be prepared to consider using transit routes through Armenia as part of their export, import, and transport service chains, Pashinyan said.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a connectivity project in Armenia, envisaged under the U.S.-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani joint declaration signed in Washington, D.C. The project is expected to unlock strategic economic opportunities, create long-term benefits by promoting infrastructure investment, and enhance regional connectivity. An Armenian-American joint enterprise is expected to develop the route.

On April 8-9, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, will pay an official visit to Armenia. The delegation also includes Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transportation, Nurlan Sauranbayev.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan approves an intelligence cooperation deal with Armenia.