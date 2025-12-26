Arkansas ticket wins $1.817bn Powerball jackpot

A single ticket sold in Arkansas matched all six winning numbers, 4, 25, 31, 52 and 59, with the red Powerball 19. The prize comes with a cash option of $834.9 million before taxes. The winner has not been identified by lottery officials.

The jackpot climbed to $1.817 billion after final ticket sales were counted, making it the biggest Powerball prize of 2025. It is only the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won by a ticket sold in Arkansas, the first occurring in 2010.

Powerball officials noted that the winner may choose between a lump sum payment or the full jackpot paid as an annuity over 29 years, with annual payments increasing by 5%. Historically, most winners opt for the upfront cash option. Federal taxes ranging from 24 to 37%, as well as possible state taxes, will apply.

The previous largest single ticket Powerball win remains the $2.04 billion jackpot claimed in California in 2022.

The Dec. 24 drawing marked a Powerball record, becoming the 47th drawing in a single jackpot cycle. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 27.

