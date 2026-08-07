Argentina’s Franco Vitali wins Phygital Dancing title at Games of the Future 2026

The competition concluded with the medal matches. In the final, Vitali defeated France’s Lina 2:1, winning the opening and deciding third rounds.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

Sergio Mayta secured third place after defeating Ivan Vlasov 2:0 in the third-place match.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

Following the final, Vitali admitted he was still struggling to believe he had become the tournament champion.

“I’m relieved. I was so tired. It was a long flight, followed by one tough match after another. I still can’t believe I’m the champion. I’ve been playing since I was nine years old and competing in tournaments since 2016. I’ve reached the top eight and the finals many times. The time has finally come. It’s a dream come true,” he said.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

The Argentine also praised the organization of the tournament, noting that Kazakhstan was the first country he had ever visited outside Argentina.

“This is my first trip outside Argentina. I had the chance to spend time with people I had known for more than a decade and meet new people face to face. It has been an unforgettable experience,” Vitali added.

Silver medalist Lina said reaching the final exceeded her expectations, as she considers herself a dancer rather than a competitive scorer.

“I’m really surprised to finish in the top two because I’m not a scorer. I had never scored with a controller before preparing for the Games of the Future. I only started training a month ago. Even though I didn’t win, I’m really happy that Franco won the final. I’m very happy with the match we played,” she said.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

The French athlete also praised the atmosphere of the event and the hospitality she experienced in Kazakhstan.

“It was an amazing experience. I met so many talented dancers, and everyone was so kind. The people in Kazakhstan were incredibly welcoming. I don’t regret taking part in this event, and I hope I’ll be able to come back here and take part in more competitions like this,” Lina said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Wilders pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Games of the Future 2026 by defeating two-time champions LIGA PRO TEAM to win the Phygital Basketball.