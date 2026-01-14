Are You Dead? Chinese safety app goes viral among netizens

The app, Sileme, which translates as “Are You Dead?”, functions as a safety check-in tool that requires users to confirm their well-being on a regular basis. If a user fails to check in within a set timeframe, the system automatically notifies an emergency contact via email.

According to the developers, the app is aimed at addressing everyday safety risks faced by individuals who live alone.

“Sileme is a lightweight safety tool designed specifically for solo dwellers. With Sileme, users simply check in daily with a click, while the app silently monitors their status. If a user fails to check in within the designated timeframe, Sileme automatically notifies an emergency contact,” the team said on the project’s website.

The service gained rapid popularity in recent days, topping Apple’s paid App Store rankings in China. Access to the app costs about 8 yuan (approximately $1.15). While the exact number of downloads has not been disclosed, the developers reported a more than 100-fold surge following the spike in online attention. As of the time of publication, the app’s website showed 12,408 registered users.

The development team consists of three co-founders born after 1995 who work remotely. Commenting on the public reaction, the team said: “We feel honored and deeply grateful to receive such widespread attention.” They added that the app was created with simplicity in mind, emphasizing that safety should not require complicated digital processes.

“Sileme is more than just a check-in tool - it is a lifestyle and a bridge between solo dwellers and their loved ones. Sileme uses the simplest interactions to address core safety concerns. It was born from deep observation of the safety challenges associated with solo living,” the developers noted, describing the app’s approach as a form of “non-intrusive guardianship.”

The app has sparked active debate on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. While some users criticised the app’s name as insensitive, many others suggested renaming it to “Are You Alive?” and praised the concept, noting that it could be useful for both young people living alone and the elderly. Some netizens also described the app as humorous or meme-like in nature.

“Sileme sounds like it really wants me dead. I will definitely not use it because of the name,” one user wrote. Others commented that “it is no different from other check-in apps, but it captures people’s real needs,” while another netizen described it as “a meme coming true.”

The app’s popularity may be linked to broader demographic trends in China, including the rapid growth of one-person households, population ageing, and weakening informal support networks. Research cited by Chinese media suggests that China could have up to 200 million one-person households by 2030.

The developers have since announced plans to introduce a new global version of the app under the name Demumu, as well as potential improvements, including alternative notification methods.

