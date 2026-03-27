Arctic winter sea ice hits record low for 2nd consecutive year: study

On March 15, Arctic sea ice extent measured 14.29 million square km, very close to the 2025 peak of 14.31 million square km, according to the study by NASA and the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Scientists noted that the two years are statistically tied for the lowest winter maximum on record.

Scientists from NASA and NSIDC said this winter's peak Arctic ice coverage continues a long-term downward trend observed over the past several decades. This year's maximum extent was about 1.3 million square km below the average level recorded between 1981 and 2010.

Sea ice extent is defined as the total area of the ocean with at least 15 percent ice concentration. Arctic sea ice expands during the winter months and partially melts in warmer seasons.

Although some sea ice persists year-round, less new ice has been forming in recent years, resulting in a decline in multi-year ice, according to NASA.

Earlier Qazinform reported how national heritage is preserved in the Arctic.