EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Arctic blast: Kazakhstan braces for -40°C as cold anticyclone moves in

    02:39, 24 February 2026

    Much of Kazakhstan will fall under the influence of a cold northwestern anticyclone, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Weather
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Qazinform

    Clear skies and freezing Arctic air will sweep across most regions, causing temperatures to drop sharply. 

    Only the southern regions will see bouts of intense precipitation, mostly in the form of rain. In addition, patches of fog, high winds, and black ice are forecast.

    Nighttime temperatures will go down to -15...-25°C (+5...-13°F) in the west of the country, -28...-37°C (-18...-35°F) in the north and center, and -32...-40°C (-26...-40°F) in the east, 0...-10°C (+14...+32°F) in the southern regions.

     

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Black ice Wind Fog Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All