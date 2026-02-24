Arctic blast: Kazakhstan braces for -40°C as cold anticyclone moves in

Clear skies and freezing Arctic air will sweep across most regions, causing temperatures to drop sharply.

Only the southern regions will see bouts of intense precipitation, mostly in the form of rain. In addition, patches of fog, high winds, and black ice are forecast.

Nighttime temperatures will go down to -15...-25°C (+5...-13°F) in the west of the country, -28...-37°C (-18...-35°F) in the north and center, and -32...-40°C (-26...-40°F) in the east, 0...-10°C (+14...+32°F) in the southern regions.