Aral Sea region’s economic opportunities studied

At the event, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers noted that meetings with heads of diplomatic missions initiated by the President of Uzbekistan create vast opportunities for the sustainable development of the regions’ economies.

As a result of large-scale reforms carried out in Uzbekistan in recent years, measures are being taken locally to improve the investment climate and create favorable conditions for foreign investors. In addition, special attention is paid to attracting international grants and external non-reimbursable resources.

Information was provided about the opportunities and benefits for entrepreneurs and foreign investors in Karakalpakstan. The ambassadors of Uzbekistan to foreign countries expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed their opinions on the further development of the Aral Sea region, the implementation of international projects, and attracting investors.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan started implementing the second phase of the North Aral Sea conservation project.