April 2025 2nd warmest April globally: Copernicus climate service

C3S said April 2025 was only 0.07 degrees Celsius cooler than the record April 2024, with an average surface air temperature of 14.96 degrees Celsius.

April 2025 was 1.51 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level (1850-1900). Twenty-one of the last 22 months saw global-average surface air temperatures at more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, a critical threshold set by the Paris Agreement, it added.

"Globally, April 2025 ... continued the long sequence of months over 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level," said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at C3S.

The report said most of Europe experienced above-average temperatures, with the most significant warm anomalies observed in Eastern Europe, western Russia, Kazakhstan and Norway.

The average sea surface temperature in April 2025 was the second highest for that month, which is 0.15 degrees Celsius below the April 2024 record.

Regarding sea ice, the report noted that Arctic sea ice extent was the 6th lowest on record for April while Antarctic sea ice extent was the 10th lowest for the month.

Earlier it was reported that Shanghai had experienced temperatures above 30°C on March 25, marking the earliest occurrence of such heat in a year since records began in 1933.