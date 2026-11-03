Anticyclone to bring mostly dry weather to Kazakhstan on November 4

Precipitation is expected only in the western regions, while rain and snow are forecast in the southern and southeastern areas at night, followed by rain during the day

Heavy rainfall will batter mountainous areas of the South Kazakhstan region.

Snowfall and icy road conditions are forecast for eastern and mountainous areas of the East Kazakhstan region during the night.

Fog will spread across the country at night and in the morning, while strong winds will hit southeastern and southwestern regions.

Nighttime temperatures in the Zhetysu, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions will drop to -2-7°C.

Fire danger is expected to be high in the Mangystau, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, in the northwest, west, south, east of West Kazakhstan region, north of Kyzylorda region, west of Karaganda region, west, north, south, and east of Zhambyl region, south of Kostanay region, west, north, center, as well as mountainous and foothill areas of Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, west, south, east, and center of Aktobe region, center of Mangystau region, west and center of Ulytau region, as well as east of Zhetysu region are warned of extremely high fire risk.