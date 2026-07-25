Anthropic launches upgraded Opus 5 AI model

The ​San Francisco-based lab said the new Claude AI model ⁠was well suited for daily office and computer programming tasks.

Anthropic product leader Dianne Penn stated in an interview with Reuters that the release, more efficient than May’s Opus 4.8, demonstrated a rapid pace of development.

“We’re building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as ​possible with every model generation,” said Penn.

During testing, Opus 5 demonstrated fewer abilities to exploit cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic’s leading AI, resulting in less restrictive safeguards than Fable 5’s. Opus 5 was also less susceptible to being tricked into misuse than Anthropic’s other current models, the startup said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. federal judge had granted final approval to a $1.5 billion class-action settlement between artificial intelligence company Anthropic and hundreds of thousands of authors and copyright holders whose books were used to train the company’s large language models.