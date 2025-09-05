Another quake rattles Afghanistan

The 5.2 magnitude quake epicenter was located at 34.67 degrees north latitude, 70.77 degrees east longitude.

Its energy class is K 13.0.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 142 km, it said in a statement.

As written before, more than 250 people were killed and 500 injured when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 2,205, with 3,640 others injured, the Afghan Red Crescent Society reported Thursday.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to Afghanistan over numerous victims following a strong earthquake that struck the country late Sunday.