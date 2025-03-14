Another milestone achieved in maturation of KGP Project

The KGP project is a strategic initiative that is important to Kazakhstan’s energy self-sufficiency and to the longevity of the KPO’s production operations. It reaffirms KPO shareholders commitment to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan energy sector, economic growth and sustainable benefits for all stakeholders.

KPO and its shareholders remain dedicated to close cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan to further explore all parameters essential to assess the KGP project viability.

Earlier, Kazinform New Agency reported that eight OPEC+ countries will begin increasing oil production starting in April.