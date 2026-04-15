Another earthquake hits Caspian Sea
14:03, 15 April 2026
Another earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian region in recent days, occurring in the Caspian Sea on April 15, 2026, at 07:52 am Astana time, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
According to the Center, the epicenter was monitored at 39.67 degrees north latitude and 50.76 degrees east longitude.
The MPV magnitude 4.3 occurred at a depth of 34 kilometers. Its energy class is K 10.8.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Caspian Sea, with tremors felt along Azerbaijan’s coastal areas. The earthquake occurred at 10:46 p.m. local time on Sunday, with its epicenter at a depth of 18 km. Aftershocks measuring 3.0 were also felt in Lankaran.