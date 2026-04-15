Another earthquake hits Caspian Sea

According to the Center, the epicenter was monitored at 39.67 degrees north latitude and 50.76 degrees east longitude.

The MPV magnitude 4.3 occurred at a depth of 34 kilometers. Its energy class is K 10.8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Caspian Sea, with tremors felt along Azerbaijan’s coastal areas. The earthquake occurred at 10:46 p.m. local time on Sunday, with its epicenter at a depth of 18 km. Aftershocks measuring 3.0 were also felt in Lankaran.