Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan nominated for WTA prestigious award

The list of candidates is following:

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand;

Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the USA;

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy;

Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia;

Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium.

The winners will be selected by a vote of tennis journalists.

It bears to remind that Anna and Irina won 7 WTA titles together this year, including the Wuhan Open in China. Kazakhstan finished the season on the 22nd line of the world doubles ranking.