Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan nominated for WTA prestigious award
One of the top-ranking Kazakh tennis players Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva of Russia are nominated for the WTA Couple of the Year award, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
The list of candidates is following:
Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand;
Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the USA;
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy;
Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia;
Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium.
The winners will be selected by a vote of tennis journalists.
It bears to remind that Anna and Irina won 7 WTA titles together this year, including the Wuhan Open in China. Kazakhstan finished the season on the 22nd line of the world doubles ranking.