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    Anna Danilina advances to Wuhan Open quarterfinals without playing

    02:25, 15 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and China’s Zhang Shuai have advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan without playing their round-of-16 match, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Anna Danilina advances to Wuhan Open quarterfinals without playing
    Photo credit: Kazakh National Olympic Committee

    Their Ukrainian opponents, Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, did not take to the court, allowing the Kazakhstan-China pair to advance automatically.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva had advanced to the next round of the WTA 1000 tournament in China.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis WTA Events China
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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