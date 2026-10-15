Anna Danilina advances to Wuhan Open quarterfinals without playing
02:25, 15 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and China’s Zhang Shuai have advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan without playing their round-of-16 match, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.
Their Ukrainian opponents, Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, did not take to the court, allowing the Kazakhstan-China pair to advance automatically.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva had advanced to the next round of the WTA 1000 tournament in China.