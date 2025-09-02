Andrea Bocelli performs in Samarkand

The concert was organized by the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and SQB.

Andrea Bocelli is the author of more than 90 million audio recordings. He has been awarded the Grammy Awards six times and the Latin Grammy Awards the same number of times. The artist performed at events attended by heads of state, the Olympic Games, prestigious international cultural forums, and world exhibitions.

In 2011, he founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which aims to support cultural and humanitarian initiatives worldwide. The concert held in Samarkand is part of this mission, serving to strengthen cultural ties between Uzbekistan and the international community.

Famous opera singer Aida Garifullina took part in the concert as a guest, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan and leading choral groups.