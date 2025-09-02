EN
    Andrea Bocelli performs in Samarkand

    18:58, 2 September 2025

    he famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed for the first time on Registan Square, UzA reported.

    Andrea Bocelli performs at Registan Square
    Photo credit: UzA

    The concert was organized by the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and SQB.

    Andrea Bocelli performs at Registan Square
    Photo credit: UzA

    Andrea Bocelli is the author of more than 90 million audio recordings. He has been awarded the Grammy Awards six times and the Latin Grammy Awards the same number of times. The artist performed at events attended by heads of state, the Olympic Games, prestigious international cultural forums, and world exhibitions.

    Andrea Bocelli performs at Registan Square
    Photo credit: UzA

    In 2011, he founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which aims to support cultural and humanitarian initiatives worldwide. The concert held in Samarkand is part of this mission, serving to strengthen cultural ties between Uzbekistan and the international community.

    Andrea Bocelli performs at Registan Square
    Photo credit: UzA

    Famous opera singer Aida Garifullina took part in the concert as a guest, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan and leading choral groups.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
