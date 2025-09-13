Andijan Textile Trade House opens in the United States

Hokim of Andijan region Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, Executive Director of ITF Group LLC Saidazim Burkhankhodjayev, as well as businesspeople and entrepreneurs of the industry, attended the opening ceremony.

The new trading house combines the functions of a store and a showroom: it presents ready-made clothes and creates conditions for holding business meetings with foreign partners.

St. Louis, being one of the largest logistics hubs in the United States, opens up new opportunities for Uzbekistan manufacturers to expand their supply geography and strengthen their positions in the American market.

The opening of the trade house aims to enhance the export potential of the Andijan textile industry, strengthen business ties, and promote the region’s products internationally.