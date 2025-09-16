Ancient Tibetan manuscripts digitized at National Library of Mongolia

The three-year project, titled "Cataloging and Digitizing Ancient Tibetan Manuscripts and Woodblock Prints Preserved at the National Library of Mongolia," resulted in the digitization of 4,383 volumes of sutras. A total of 1,437,818 pages were scanned, and 77,544 titles were cataloged from 2022 to 2025, surpassing the project’s original target. The manuscripts contain valuable content such as traditional knowledge, ritual practices, epic narratives, canonical scriptures, and other forms of cultural heritage specific to Mongolia.

During the project’s closing ceremony on September 12, 2025, Ichinkhorloo Bayarkhuu, Director of the National Library of Mongolia, noted that the digitized archive now allows broad public access to previously inaccessible materials. She stated that the project made significant contributions not only to cultural preservation but also to the global effort to protect the heritage of humanity.

This initiative, funded by the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation and the Asian Legacy Library, has protected Mongolia’s invaluable cultural heritage and also strengthened Mongolia’s capacity for cultural preservation.

Noting that “Preserving these manuscripts is a testament to the enduring partnership between the United States and Mongolia,” Ambassador of the United States to Mongolia Richard L. Buangan stated, "Together, we have safeguarded invaluable cultural treasures, ensuring that future generations can access and learn from this rich heritage. This collaboration exemplifies the power of international cooperation in preserving our shared history.”

The Asian Legacy Library provided technical expertise, digitized manuscripts, and made them globally accessible through its partnership with the Buddhist Digital Resource Center. Project Coordinator B. Sainbileg highlighted that the project team developed advanced skills in digital preservation and cataloging. This has enhanced both institutional capacity and human resource development, contributing to sustainable preservation practices in Mongolia.

Established in 1921, the National Library of Mongolia holds more than 90 percent of the country’s rare and historical manuscripts dating afterthe 13th century. Many of the texts, including those on medicine, philosophy, and personal correspondence, are written in Tibetan.

