Ancient ‘living fossil’ tadpole shrimp discovered in central Iran

According to Ahmad Shavakhi, head of the Department of Environment in Ardestan, this ancient aquatic species was recently documented in a natural wetland habitat near the city.

This shrimp, scientifically known as Triops cancriformis and considered one of the oldest living organisms on Earth, was recently identified and recorded in a natural habitat in Ardestan, Shavakhi told reporters on Sunday.

He explained that the species was discovered during ecological monitoring activities carried out after recent rainfall.

Measuring between 2 and 11 centimeters in length, Triops cancriformis belongs to the class Branchiopoda. Its drought-resistant eggs are capable of remaining dormant in the soil for over two decades and hatch once temporary ponds or dams are replenished with water, he added.

Dating back approximately 200 million years, Triops cancriformis is considered a living fossil whose detection is of significant ecological and scientific importance, particularly for biodiversity assessment and conservation efforts, Shavakhi noted.

The presence of this rare species in Ardestan serves as an indicator of the health and resilience of the region’s natural ecosystems and its rich biodiversity, he emphasized.

