AN-2 plane makes emergency landing in Kyzylorda region

According to the Ministry, the plane was flying to Tau-Kumkol.

“Three people were on board the plane. The communication with the crew was lost, their location was unknown. All forces and means of the Ministry of Emergencies were immediately deployed. A helicopter of JSC Kazaviaspas of the Ministry of Emergencies also joined the search operation,” the Ministry says.

After 8 hours of intense searches, late at night, the missing crew was found in the steppe. The crew was evacuated to the village of Terenozek, Syrdarya district in Kyzylorda region. None of them needed medical care.