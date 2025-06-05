EN
    Kazakhstan's Amir Maimuratov secures top 10 finish at Sport Climbing World Cup

    09:07, 5 June 2025

    The IFSC Climbing World Cup stage wrapped up in Denver, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Amir Maimuratov secures top 10 finish at Sport Climbing World Cup
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov finished sixth in the Men's Speed Climbing discipline.

    Another Kazakhstani Beknur Altynbekov also made it to the top 10, securing the 9th place.

    Kiromal Katibin from Indonesia clinched gold, with Zach Hammer from the U.S. finishing second and his compatriot Sam Watson taking the bronze medal.

    As reported earlier, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia advanced to the doubles semifinal at the Roland Garros 2025. 

