Kazakhstan's Amir Maimuratov secures top 10 finish at Sport Climbing World Cup

Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov finished sixth in the Men's Speed Climbing discipline.

Another Kazakhstani Beknur Altynbekov also made it to the top 10, securing the 9th place.

Kiromal Katibin from Indonesia clinched gold, with Zach Hammer from the U.S. finishing second and his compatriot Sam Watson taking the bronze medal.

