Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan enters top 10 at IFSC Climbing World Cup stage in China

In the qualification round, the Kazakh athlete was placed ninth, earning a spot in the round of 16, but was edged out by China’s Shouhong Chu to finish tenth overall.

Chu went on to claim the title, defeating Japan’s Re Omasa in the final, while Germany’s Leander Karmans rounded out the podium.

Other Kazakh climbers — Damir Toktarov, Zhandos Kalibay, Beknur Altynbekov, and Alisher Murat — were upset in the qualification stage and did not advance further.

As reported earlier, Bibisara Assaubayeva (2505) has taken third place at the prestigious FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand, becoming the first Kazakh player to reach the podium in the history of this tournament.