Americans support stronger AI oversight, new survey finds

The survey, conducted on June 18 and 19 among 1,690 U.S. adults, found that ChatGPT remains the best-known AI platform, while Google Gemini has emerged as an equally popular choice among active users.

AI has also become part of many Americans' daily routines. Nearly one third of respondents said they use AI at least once a day, including 17% who use it several times daily. Only 24% said they never use AI tools. Younger adults reported the highest levels of usage, while people aged 65 and older were the least frequent users.

Despite widespread adoption, respondents expressed mixed feelings about AI's influence. Six in 10 said they feel anxious about the rise of AI, while only 47% said they are excited about the opportunities it offers. Nearly three quarters believe AI will reduce future job opportunities, and a similar share said the technology threatens human connection and authentic relationships.

More than half also said they do not trust AI systems to provide accurate information, while 60% believe AI has not had a positive impact on society overall.

Privacy and misinformation emerged as some of the biggest sources of concern. Two-thirds of respondents reported anxiety about AI's impact on privacy and personal data, while 67% expressed similar concerns about the authenticity of information and media. Concerns were also high regarding AI's role in government decision making, human relationships and mental health.

Even so, Americans see significant potential benefits in some fields. Scientific research received the strongest support, with 61% saying they were excited about AI's role in advancing research. Healthcare followed at 57%, while half viewed AI positively for improving workplace productivity. Enthusiasm was notably lower for AI-generated creative work, with 61% saying they were not excited about its use in art, writing and music.

Respondents were particularly worried about AI being used in malicious ways. Nine in 10 expressed concern about cyberattacks on hospitals, power grids and other critical infrastructure, while 87% worried about AI helping develop biological or chemical weapons. Similar shares were concerned about AI-driven job losses, systems becoming impossible to control and increasingly powerful AI evolving in unpredictable ways.

Public trust in AI companies also appeared limited. Forty three percent believed industry-backed AI regulations are primarily designed to benefit companies rather than protect the public, while only 9% said such proposals are mainly intended to reduce harm. Nearly half said the government should have the final say in disputes over AI safety, compared with just 15% who preferred leaving those decisions to AI companies.

The survey additionally tested public support for a proposal requiring AI companies to transfer half of their stock to a fund owned by the American public. Support reached 69% when the proposal was presented without naming a sponsor, but fell to 64% when respondents were told it had been introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, suggesting political branding influenced public opinion despite the proposal remaining broadly popular.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that AI detectors wrongly flag human writing, raising concerns for universities.