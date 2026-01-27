Ambassador of Kazakhstan meets leading Turkish media in Istanbul

The discussions focused on strengthening information cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and advancing mutual engagement in the media sphere. Special attention was given to the priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address at the 5th National Kurultai, including political modernization, institutional reform, protection of national interests, and the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Participants highlighted the important role of Turkish media in providing objective coverage of Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic reforms, and expressed confidence in further reinforcing the information bridge between the two countries. The sides also discussed the mechanisms to better inform the Turkish public about Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and foreign policy priorities.

Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, emphasized the dynamic growth of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, noting the vital role of mass media in this process.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen information and humanitarian ties, aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. It was emphasized that the meeting would contribute to further development of friendly relations between the two countries and to the objective coverage of key issues on the regional and global agenda.

