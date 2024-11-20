Ambassador of Cyprus presents copies of credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko

During the discussion, both parties explored promising areas of bilateral cooperation. They underscored the importance of strengthening the political dialogue and expanding trade and economic partnerships between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, building on the bilateral agreements established during the official visit of Cypriot Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, to Astana in March 2024.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Vassilenko welcomed the decision by the Cypriot leadership to establish an Embassy in Kazakhstan, expressing hope that this new Embassy would play a significant role in advancing the Kazakh-Cypriot relations. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, highlighting the importance of resolving the Cyprus issue in accordance with this fundamental document under the auspices of the United Nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Nacouzis expressed gratitude for a warm welcome and affirmed his readiness to strengthen the ties between Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Cyprus from January to September 2024 amounted to 6.1 million US dollars (exports: 5.2 million, imports: 918,600), representing a fivefold increase compared to the same period in 2023, which totaled 1.6 million US dollars (exports: 243,600, imports: 1.4 million). Since 2005, Cyprus has invested over 4.5 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan as foreign direct investment. As of November 1, 2024, 60 joint ventures have been registered in Kazakhstan involving Cypriot participation.