Amazon to buy Globalstar, boosting Apple and rivaling Starlink

The deal will allow Amazon to integrate Globalstar’s satellites, spectrum licenses, and infrastructure into its own system, enabling mobile network operators to extend voice, text, and data services to areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks.

As part of the announcement, Amazon also confirmed a partnership with Apple to provide satellite connectivity for supported iPhone and Apple Watch models. The service will allow users to access features such as emergency messaging, location sharing, roadside assistance, and communication with contacts when outside mobile network coverage.

Amazon plans to roll out its own next-generation direct-to-device satellite system starting in 2028. The system is expected to deliver faster speeds and improved performance compared to existing direct-to-cell technologies, while integrating with Amazon’s broader satellite infrastructure. The full network is set to include thousands of satellites and support hundreds of millions of devices globally.

Under the terms of the agreement, Globalstar shareholders will receive either cash or Amazon stock for each share they own, with the total value capped at $90 per share. The transaction, already approved by shareholders representing about 58% of voting power, is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Amazon plans to cut another 16,000 jobs to reduce bureaucracy and free up funds for major investments in AI.