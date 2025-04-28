Amazon Prime show "Travel by Dart" explores Kazakhstan in new episodes

The episodes showcase Kazakhstan’s landscapes and cultural heritage, beginning with Almaty and the nearby Shymbulak ski resort and moving on to locations such as the Sharyn Canyon, Kolsai Lakes, and the Altyn-Emel National Park.

"This episode will challenge everything you thought you knew about Kazakhstan. Sorin begins in Almaty, a picturesque city near Shymbulak, one of Asia's top ski resorts. His journey takes an unexpected turn at the awe-inspiring Sharyn Canyon, marking one of his biggest surprises while filming Travel by Dart. And, of course, no visit to Kazakhstan would be complete without tasting a national delicacy—horse meat," the description of the pilot episode says.

The episodes were produced with the support of Kazakh Tourism and the local authorities of Almaty, Astana, Almaty Region, and Akmola Region. Kairat Sadvakasov, the head of Kazakh Tourism, in his comment highlighted the importance of such projects as “one of the priority tools for promoting Kazakhstan as a tourist destination.”

“Kazakhstan has become a real discovery for the creative team from the USA thanks to the harmonious combination of natural splendor, cultural heritage, and the hospitality of the people. Free cooperation with international media platforms and leading travel projects is one of the priority tools for promoting Kazakhstan as a tourist destination. The appearance of our country on Amazon Prime with a whole series of episodes is an important step in strengthening the image of Kazakhstan in the American market. Especially in anticipation of the opening of a direct flight between Kazakhstan and the United States, scheduled for 2026, and taking into account the current visa-free regime for US citizens,” he noted.

Travel by Dart is a travel show in which host Sorin Mihailovici throws darts at a blindfolded world map and travels to wherever they land.

“The series combines adventure travel, reality TV, and fun while delivering refreshing life perspectives from Sorin as he overcomes challenges that face him along the way. Covering every continent, from Southeast Asia to the most remote islands of Polynesia, Sorin uncovers the history, cuisine, cultures, and subcultures that connect the world,” the show’s website reads.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the filming of the project began last year. The Almaty Tourism Bureau announced the start of filming and described the project, saying that “viewers (and there are over 400 million of them worldwide!) will see everything interesting about Almaty: from Kazakh traditions to major attractions.”