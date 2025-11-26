Alphabet shares rise after unveiling Gemini 3

The company now trails Nvidia by $590 billion, while Nvidia’s market capitalization has reached $4.4 trillion.

Investor optimism strengthened after Google introduced Gemini 3, described as a significant advancement over last year’s Gemini 2.5. The new model delivers more accurate responses to complex queries and requires fewer prompts to determine context and intent. Google plans to integrate Gemini 3 across its search products, the Gemini app, and enterprise platforms.

Analysts at D.A. Davidson called the system “a genuinely strong model” and “the current state of the art,” noting that it “meaningfully moves the frontier forward.” Bank of America Securities also welcomed the release, saying Gemini 3 marked “another positive step” toward closing the “perceived LLM performance gap” with competitors.

Alphabet’s shares gained additional momentum after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake, marking one of its most notable technology investments in recent years. Alphabet stock is now up more than 55% since January.

The competitive landscape continues to evolve as Meta holds talks with Alphabet on the possible use of Google’s Tensor Processing Units in data centers from 2027. Analysts say TPUs could challenge Nvidia’s dominance depending on their energy efficiency and computing capabilities, though the broader AI market remains at an early stage of development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has attracted unprecedented investment, though analysts caution the sector may be approaching a financial bubble.