Almaty student develops device to collect water from atmosphere

Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with a student from school No. 79 of Almaty city Dana Kadyrbek, who developed a device for collecting water from the atmosphere using modern nanomaterials. The installation helps efficiently absorb and condense moisture from the air without being connected to power grids.

Photo credit: Kazakh Water Resources Ministry

Following the meeting, the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and Danna Kadyrbek signed a memorandum for joint analysis of the device’s performance, organization of pilot implementation of the project, exchange of information and data, as well as study of the possibility of expanding the use of the technology.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov instructed the Ministry’s Science and Innovation Department to provide maximum support for the project implementation.

The Minister also awarded Dana Kadyrbek a letter of gratitude and a valuable gift.

The project received high recognition at international and national competitions. It took first place among 36 countries and more than 2,000 participants at the international WICO exhibition in South Korea, first place among 24 countries at the Youth International Science Fair (YISF) in Indonesia, and also won awards at the International KazNU Conference and the International Competition on Space Technologies and Engineering Kazakhstan Smart Space.

Danna Kadyrbek’s development also entered the top ten semifinalists of the international program supporting “green” startups — the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP), implemented jointly with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The project was selected from more than 500 applications from across Kazakhstan.