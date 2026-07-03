Almaty retains lead as Kazakhstan's largest electric vehicle market

As of June 1, 2026, Kazakhstan had 24,634 registered passenger electric vehicles, representing a 55.6 percent increase compared with the same period last year. In June 2025, the country had 15,835 registered electric cars.

Almaty remains the country's largest EV market, with 15,280 registered electric vehicles, accounting for approximately 62 percent of Kazakhstan's total EV fleet.

The capital, Astana, ranks second with 2,885 electric vehicles, followed by Almaty region, where 1,589 EVs are registered.

Although electric vehicles are now present in every region of Kazakhstan, their distribution remains uneven. The lowest numbers were recorded in Abai region, with 78 electric vehicles, and Ulytau region, which has just 41 registered EVs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EV share worldwide is projected to hit 30% in 2026.