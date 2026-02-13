Almaty region's Top-3 tourist destinations revealed

The region’s share in the country’s tourist flow is 6.8%.

“Domestic tourism is developing particularly actively. A total of 520,995 Kazakh tourists used services, which is 38 percent more than a year earlier. Residents of the country are increasingly choosing to vacation in Almaty region,” Chief of the regional tourism department Kuanyshbek Mirambekuly says.

The number of foreign tourists also increased, reaching 9,440 people - 40.1% more than in the previous year. According to the eQonaq information system, a total of 147,003 foreigners visited the region in 2025, which is 8.4% more than in 2024. The region ranked third in terms of foreign visitors, after Almaty and Astana.

945,993 people spent their vacation in the Ile-Alatau National Park last year, while 600,026 visited the Kolsai Lakes National Park. The number of visitors to the Charyn Canyon more than doubled, reaching 249,928.

The region currently has 283 accommodation facilities. The volume of services provided reached 12.3 billion tenge, increasing by 50%. The share of tourism in the regional GDP amounted to 5.4% - 198.5 billion tenge.