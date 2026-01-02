Almaty region to build pet food plant

The project is part of the President’s directives to develop the country’s processing industry. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the corresponding resolution.

The Agriculture Ministry and Mars Petcare Kazakhstan concluded an agreement to construct the facility in Konaev city. The plant’s design capacity is 100,000 tons of products per year.

It will be commissioned by December 31, 2030, with operations beginning on January 1, 2031. The plant will generate 200 jobs, with at least 85% of positions reserved for Kazakh citizens, alongside training and skills development programs.

The project will make a significant contribution to the growth of Kazakhstan’s processing industry, expand the range of domestically produced goods with high added value, and establish a sustainable production base in the region.