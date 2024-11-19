Almaty region leads Kazakhstan’s tourism sector with a record of 1.6mln tourists
Kolsay Lakes, Ile-Alatau National Park and Charyn Canyon are the top tourist destinations in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency cites the region’s administration office.
Almaty region saw a record of 1.6 million tourists in January-October 2024, a 31% increase compared to the same period of last year.
111,352 foreign arrivals have been registered in the statistics system eQonaq in the 10 months of 2024, 73% more than in 2023 (64,003), the administration office informed in a statement.
The growing number of tourists in Almaty region is attributed to its natural landmarks, with Kolsay Lakes, Ile-Alatau National Park and Charyn Canyon among the top tourist destinations of the region.
Natural parts are not only the visiting cards of Almaty region, but also enhance the international image of Kazakhstan as one of the best eco-tourism destinations, reads the statement.