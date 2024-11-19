Almaty region leads Kazakhstan’s tourism sector with a record of 1.6mln tourists

Almaty region saw a record of 1.6 million tourists in January-October 2024, a 31% increase compared to the same period of last year.

111,352 foreign arrivals have been registered in the statistics system eQonaq in the 10 months of 2024, 73% more than in 2023 (64,003), the administration office informed in a statement.

The growing number of tourists in Almaty region is attributed to its natural landmarks, with Kolsay Lakes, Ile-Alatau National Park and Charyn Canyon among the top tourist destinations of the region.