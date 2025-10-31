Almaty Museums Association showcases Kazakh heritage in Amsterdam

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, leaders of international and non-governmental organizations, cultural and art figures, as well as members of the media.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

The exhibition is organized with the support of the Almaty City Akimat, the embassies of Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the Netherlands, and Yunus Emre Institute. It is a significant cultural event highlighting the rich heritage of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

The exhibition features five thematic sections and over 70 unique items from the Almaty Museums Association’s collections. They include ethnographic artifacts that reflect the life and traditions of the Kazakh people, works of decorative and applied arts, and musical instruments of Kazakh and other Turkic peoples.

The exhibition will be open to the public at Yunus Emre Institute until November 14, 2025.

It is worth mentioning that diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands were established on September 10, 1992.

