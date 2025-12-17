Almaty economy closes year with growth, adds nearly 2 trillion tenge to budget

According to him, Almaty maintained high business activity and a positive investment dynamics in the current year.

Short-term economic indicator reached 11.4% in 11 months, exceeding the indicators of the same period in 2024, he noted.

“The main drivers of economic growth were construction, with an increase of 38.3%, the transport sector - 21.5%, and manufacturing - 16.8%,” said the Mayor of Almaty.

From January through November 2025, the city attracted 1.9 trillion tenge of fixed investments, showing a 19% year-on-year increase.

12 major investment projects worth a total of 500 billion tenge were launched during the year, including a multi-brand plant for the production of passenger cars of the Haval, Chery, and Changan brands, a plant for recycling automobile tires into rubber crumb, an enterprise for the production of glass containers, as well as projects for the manufacture of solar modules.

In 2025, the city’s gross regional product growth is expected at 6.4%. In January-November, the city’s budget received 1 trillion 910 billion tenge of tax revenues, which is 19.4% higher against the last year's indicators.