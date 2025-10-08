All hikers reach safety after heavy snowfall in China's Xizang

A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organizing their return journeys in an orderly manner, said the county government.

About a dozen hikers were escorted to a meeting point with the help of local teams carrying food, medicine, heating and oxygen supplies.

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng. The county government quickly mobilized emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area.

Dingri County on Sunday announced that several scenic areas, including the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

