EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    All hikers reach safety after heavy snowfall in China's Xizang

    13:15, 8 October 2025

    All hikers and local hiking service personnel stranded by heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have reached safety, according to the local government on Tuesday, Xinhua reports. 

    All hikers reach safety after heavy snowfall in China's Xizang
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organizing their return journeys in an orderly manner, said the county government.

    About a dozen hikers were escorted to a meeting point with the help of local teams carrying food, medicine, heating and oxygen supplies.

    Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng. The county government quickly mobilized emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area.

    Dingri County on Sunday announced that several scenic areas, including the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

    As written before, more than 350 trekkers escape blizzard-hit Everest, hundreds still stranded.

    World News Incidents Blizzard snow China Everest
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All