Aliyev says Turkic states’ role in global politics is strengthening

The head of Azerbaijan noted that the organization is strengthening its position in global processes and is becoming an increasingly significant participant in world politics.

“Today, the international weight of the Organization of Turkic States is growing, and its role and position in global processes are being reinforced,” said Ilham Aliyev

According to him, the format of informal meetings of the OTS leaders proved its efficiency and contributes to closer coordination between the states.

He then emphasized that the OTS keeps developing as an important platform for political and economic cooperation of Turkic countries.

Aliyev stated the necessity for Turkic states to take leading positions in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence. He reported on the systematic work being carried out in Azerbaijan to develop the digital economy and technologies.

“The world is entering a new stage of digital development and artificial intelligence. The Turkic states must be at the forefront of of these processes,” said Ilham Aliyev.

According to him, the Council of Digital Development, the National AI Center, and the AI Academy had been established in Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that special attention is given to the digital transformation and introduction of innovative solutions into public administration sector.

The President of Azerbaijan also highlighted the implementation of digital integration projects in the Turkic world, including the Digital Silk Way initiative.

He emphasized the importance of development of transport connectivity between Europe and Asia within the Middle Corridor, which, he said, strengthens strategic role of the region.