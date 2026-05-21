Alexander Bublik reaches Gonet Geneva Open quarterfinals in Switzerland
10:23, 21 May 2026
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the second round, the leader of Kazakhstan’s national team defeated Lithuania’s Edas Butvilas, currently ranked No. 253 in the ATP standings. Their first-ever meeting ended in straight sets, with Bublik securing a 6:4, 6:3 victory.
The match lasted one hour and twenty minutes.
Bublik will next face France’s Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the semifinals of the tournament in Geneva.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova has won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Bangkok tournament in Thailand.