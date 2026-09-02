Albania battles four active wildfires

According to the Defence Ministry, more than 430 operational personnel were deployed to fight the fires.

A total of 27 fires were reported in the previous 24 hours through 9 a.m. local time. Authorities deployed 432 personnel and 43 firefighting vehicles, with support from 70 military personnel and three Air Force helicopters.

Active fires were reported in Dajt near Tirana, Vajkal in Bulqiza, Lundre in Mat, and Ura e Shtrenjtë in Shkodra. Additionally, fires in Bulqiza, Korçë, Prrenjas, and Kurbin were being monitored.

The Ministry said there was no reported threat to populated areas.

Authorities plan to deploy an additional 90 military personnel to the municipalities of Bulqiza, Mat and Tirana on Tuesday.

The National Civil Protection Agency continues to monitor the situation nationwide in coordination with local authorities and emergency services, and teams remain on standby to respond as needed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Colombia faced 18 severe wildfires amid El Niño conditions, which had brought prolonged dry weather.