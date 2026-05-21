Alatau city launches KZT2tln worth of investment projects

To date, a pool of 53 investment projects has been formed, with a total investment volume of over 2 trillion tenge and the creation of more than 51,000 jobs. Key partners and flagship projects include companies such as Iconic Complex, Joby, AutoFlight, Mars, PepsiCo, KAIST University, Hyundai Green Food, and Khan Tengri Biopharma, noted Abdykadyrov.

According to him, Mars, PepsiCo, and Hyundai Green Food eye implementing projects in the food industry, while Khan Tengri Biopharma is considering the construction of a full-cycle biopharmaceutical plant.

Abdykadyrov said that the regulatory acts of the Alatau city administration will be based on the principles of English and Welsh law, adding that investors will be able to protect their rights through the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) or international arbitration.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan might launch aerotaxi service between Alatau and Almaty in 2027.