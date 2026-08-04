Alatau City explores aviation fuel project using oilseed crops

He said the initiative is part of broader efforts to deepen the processing of agricultural products and diversify export destinations.

"In addition to six major projects already underway to produce starches, amino acids, gluten, feed additives, and other high-value products, the Alatau City administration, together with Chinese company Full Vision Capital, is also developing a project to produce aviation fuel from oilseed crops," Sultanov noted.

The vice minister added that the Government is also closely monitoring the launch this year of Fufeng Group's corn deep-processing project in Zhambyl region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State amended the decree on Alatau City development.