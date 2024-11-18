Aktau named Cultural Capital of Turkic World for year 2025

The symbol of the Turkic World’s Cultural Capital was handed over at the closing ceremony of the year "Anau-Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2024".

Throughout the year, the ancient Turkmen city Anau has been a host city for various celebrations and international events, including film festivals, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and youth forums.

Now this honorable mission is imposed on Aktau, which also plans to hold similar events.

Thus, officials of the city plan to hold an aitys (contest of folk singers), a symposium of artists and scupltors, a festival of artisans, historical and scientific conferences etc.

The city will also host meetings dedicated to the life and works of the great Turkic scholars.