Akmola rescuers return after helping combat floods in N Kazakhstan

According to the Regional Emergency Situations Department, the Akmola team sent to help with the flooding in North Kazakhstan included 190 personnel, 25 vehicles, 6 specialized units, and 11 motor pumps.

Photo credit: Akmola region's Emergency Situations Department

"Rescuers from Akmola have returned from North Kazakhstan, where they spent a week helping residents deal with flooding. The Akmola team worked on pumping out meltwater, reinforcing embankments, and laying burlap on dams. They also assisted in evacuating local residents from areas at risk of flooding. Akmola's Emergency Situations Department deployed teams to the hardest-hit areas, with six villages facing the greatest risk of flooding—Teplichnoye, Pribrezhnoye, Zelenoye, Olshanka, Bolshaya Malyshka and Dolmatovo. We had to work almost around the clock, as the situation required constant attention," said Yersain Koishibayev, official spokesperson of the emergency situations department of Akmola region.

The arriving rescuers were greeted with a formal ceremony at the Specialized Fire Station No. 2. Prior to this, the Akmola rescuers were thanked in Petropavlovsk for their efforts.

As reported earlier, 148 people, including 24 children, have been relocated to temporary evacuation centers or relatives in North Kazakhstan region. Over 80 heads of cattle have been moved to safety.