    Airbus to open its representation office in Kazakhstan

    13:16, 31 July 2025

    At today's Government briefing, 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar spoke about the meeting with representatives of the Airbus company, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: taipeitimes.com

    He noted the talks focused on the prospects for the expansion of cooperation and potential development of new joint projects in the aviation industry.

    Sklyar said the point at issue is that since Kazakhstan purchases Airbus products — airplanes and helicopters — the country should build service maintenance here in Kazakhstan. “It is not normal when foreign-made aircraft that Kazakhstan buys are repaired abroad. Moreover, we have positive experience: there is a helicopter repair plant in Almaty,” he told the briefing.

    Notably, last April the first A400M for the Republic of Kazakhstan rolled out of the AirbusDefence paint shop, the company said in a statement in its official X account.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
