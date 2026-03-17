Air traffic operations return to normal across UAE Airspace

The Authority confirmed that the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, and in coordination with relevant authorities, emphasising that continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of safety of air navigation.

The GCAA expressed its appreciation for the cooperation of passengers and airlines during the past period, reaffirming the full readiness of its technical and operational teams to respond to any potential developments.

The Authority urged the public to obtain information from official sources.

Earlier, GCAA announced the temporary and full closure of its airspace.