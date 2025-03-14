РУ
Air temperature to rise as high as 23 degrees Celsius in Kazakhstan’s south

13:22, 14 March 2025

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days ahead, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The anticyclone shifting towards the eastern, central and northeastern regions of Kazakhstan will bring dry and steady weather without precipitation. At the same time, western, northern and southern regions will brace for rain and snow, high wind and ice-slick due to the northwestern cyclone trough.

Fog degrading visibility is expected in several regions, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Air temperature is expected to rise from 12 degrees to 20 degrees Celsius in the country’s west during the day, from 1 to 6 degrees Celsius in the north. It will be warmer in the east with mercury reading 1-8 degrees Celsius. Air temperature is predicted to soar from 13 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius in the country’s south.

