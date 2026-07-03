Air Astana flight turns back before reaching Astana
06:35, 3 July 2026
An Air Astana flight from Almaty to Astana was forced to return to its departure airport after it could not land in the Kazakh capital due to adverse weather conditions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the airline’s press service, the incident involved Flight KC 641 on the Almaty-Astana route.
“Due to unfavorable weather conditions in Astana and Karaganda, the crew decided not to attempt a landing and returned to Almaty,” Air Astana said in a statement.
Earlier, meteorologists issued storm warnings across nearly all regions of Kazakhstan.
Qazinform News Agency previously reported that a Tigerair Taiwan plane from Taipei made an emergency landing at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after smoke was reported in the cockpit.