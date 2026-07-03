Air Astana flight turns back before reaching Astana

According to the airline’s press service, the incident involved Flight KC 641 on the Almaty-Astana route.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions in Astana and Karaganda, the crew decided not to attempt a landing and returned to Almaty,” Air Astana said in a statement.

Earlier, meteorologists issued storm warnings across nearly all regions of Kazakhstan.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that a Tigerair Taiwan plane from Taipei made an emergency landing at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after smoke was reported in the cockpit.